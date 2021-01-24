Dark Passion Play
Rock
2011
1.
The Poet and the Pendulum (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
2.
Bye Bye Beautiful (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
3.
Amaranth (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
4.
Cadence of Her Last Breath (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
5.
Master Passion Greed (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
6.
Eva (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
7.
Sahara (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
8.
Whoever Brings the Night (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
9.
For the Heart I Once Had (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
10.
The Islander (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
11.
Last of the Wilds (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
12.
7 Days to the Wolves (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
13.
Meadows of Heaven (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30