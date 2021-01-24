Dark Passion Play

Dark Passion Play

Rock

2011

1.

The Poet and the Pendulum (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
2.

Bye Bye Beautiful (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
3.

Amaranth (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
4.

Cadence of Her Last Breath (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
5.

Master Passion Greed (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
6.

Eva (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
7.

Sahara (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
8.

Whoever Brings the Night (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
9.

For the Heart I Once Had (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
10.

The Islander (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
11.

Last of the Wilds (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
12.

7 Days to the Wolves (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
13.

Meadows of Heaven (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 16 min

© Nuclear Blast