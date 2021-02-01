Darkness Will Rise
Rock
2017
1.
Darkness Will Rise (Extrait)
The Raven Age
0:30
2.
Promised Land (Extrait)
The Raven Age
0:30
3.
Age of the Raven (Extrait)
The Raven Age
0:30
4.
The Death March (Extrait)
The Raven Age
0:30
5.
Salem's Fate (Extrait)
The Raven Age
0:30
6.
The Merciful One (Extrait)
The Raven Age
0:30
7.
Eye Among the Blind (Extrait)
The Raven Age
0:30
8.
Winds of Change (Extrait)
The Raven Age
0:30
9.
Trapped Within the Shadows (Extrait)
The Raven Age
0:30
10.
My Revenge (Extrait)
The Raven Age
0:30
11.
The Dying Embers of Life (Extrait)
The Raven Age
0:30
12.
Angel in Disgrace (Extrait)
The Raven Age
0:30
13.
Behind the Mask (Extrait)
The Raven Age
0:30