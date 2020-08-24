Date Over Coffee - Jazz Music Background To Create a Romantic Mood and To Present Yourself Best In Front Of Your Loved One
Jazz
2020
1.
Coffee Talk (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
2.
Smooth Jazz Club (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
3.
Love Affair (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
4.
Perfect Feel (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
5.
Ready for Night (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
6.
Just Chillin (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
7.
Old Good Jazz (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
8.
Jazz 4 You (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
9.
Cozy Evening (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
10.
Passion Inside (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
11.
Jazz Funk Fusion (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
12.
Magnetic Moments (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
13.
Bottle of Red Wine (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
14.
Hello Stranger (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
15.
Slow Time (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30