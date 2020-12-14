David et Madame Hansen (Bande originale du film)

David et Madame Hansen (Bande originale du film)

Divers

2013

1.

Hansen Opening (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
2.

Hallway (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
3.

Elevator Chords (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
4.

Desafinado Is Too Expensive for Us (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
5.

Garage (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
6.

Countach (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
7.

Hamburger's Rock (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
8.

Crunchy Piece of Meat (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
9.

Bad Make Up (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
10.

Crisis (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
11.

Small Glasses (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
12.

Lambo Chase (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
13.

Jaguar Crash (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
14.

Fired (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
15.

Ice Cream (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
16.

Ending (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30
17.

Générique (Extrait)

Alexandre Astier

0:30

17 chansons

24 min

© Pathé Production

Albums

Slide 1 of 3