Day After Day: Live
Rock
2005
1.
Sometimes (Live) (Extrait)
Badfinger
0:30
2.
I Don't Mind (Live) (Extrait)
Badfinger
0:30
3.
Blind Owl (Live) (Extrait)
Badfinger
0:30
4.
Give It Up (Live) (Extrait)
Badfinger
0:30
5.
Constitution (Live) (Extrait)
Badfinger
0:30
6.
Baby Blue (Live) (Extrait)
Badfinger
0:30
7.
Name of the Game (Live) (Extrait)
Badfinger
0:30
8.
Day After Day (Live) (Extrait)
Badfinger
0:30
9.
Timeless (Live) (Extrait)
Badfinger
0:30
10.
I Can't Take It (Live) (Extrait)
Badfinger
0:30