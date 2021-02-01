Day Trip / Tokyo Day Trip
Jazz
2009
1.
Son of Thirteen (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
2.
At Last You're Here (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
3.
Let's Move (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
4.
Snova (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
5.
Calvin's Keys (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
6.
Is This America? (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
7.
Whatnot (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
8.
When We Were Free (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
9.
Dreaming Trees (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
10.
The Red One (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
11.
Day Trip (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
12.
Tromsø (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
13.
Traveling Fast (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
14.
Inori (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
15.
Back Arm & Blackcharge (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
16.
The Night Becomes You (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30