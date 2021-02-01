Day Trip / Tokyo Day Trip

Jazz

2009

1.

Son of Thirteen (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
2.

At Last You're Here (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
3.

Let's Move (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
4.

Snova (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
5.

Calvin's Keys (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
6.

Is This America? (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
7.

Whatnot (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
8.

When We Were Free (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
9.

Dreaming Trees (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
10.

The Red One (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
11.

Day Trip (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
12.

Tromsø (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
13.

Traveling Fast (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
14.

Inori (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
15.

Back Arm & Blackcharge (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
16.

The Night Becomes You (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 56 min

© Nonesuch