DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Divers
2016
1.
London 2166 / Set a Course (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
2.
You Are Legends (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
3.
Boarding the Waverider / Back in Time (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
4.
The Lie (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
5.
Nuclear Missile Sale (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
6.
Destinies (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
7.
Atom Goes Inside to Save Kendra (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
8.
Leonard Goes Home (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
9.
Time Masters Offer a Deal (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
10.
Russian Problems (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
11.
Broken Oath for Love (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
12.
Rory Betrays, Snart Handles Him (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
13.
Things Get Batty / Left Behind (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
14.
They're Not Coming Back (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
15.
Rescuing Sara from Nanda Parbat (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
16.
Tale of Oedipus Rex / The Hunters Are Coming (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
17.
The Magnificent Eight (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
18.
Enter the Pilgrim / Rip's Revenge (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
19.
Jax Meets His Father / Mick Meets Himself (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
20.
Hawkgirl Fights Savage, Atom Fights Leviathan (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
21.
Martin Sends Jefferson Away (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
22.
Escape the Time Masters (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
23.
At the Oculus / Cold Hard Sacrifice (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
24.
Time Is Unmoored (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
25.
Savage Meteoritual Fight (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
26.
Sacrificial Trip to the Sun (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
27.
Who's Up for More? (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30