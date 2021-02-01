DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack)

Divers

2016

1.

London 2166 / Set a Course (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
2.

You Are Legends (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
3.

Boarding the Waverider / Back in Time (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
4.

The Lie (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
5.

Nuclear Missile Sale (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
6.

Destinies (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
7.

Atom Goes Inside to Save Kendra (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
8.

Leonard Goes Home (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
9.

Time Masters Offer a Deal (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
10.

Russian Problems (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
11.

Broken Oath for Love (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
12.

Rory Betrays, Snart Handles Him (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
13.

Things Get Batty / Left Behind (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
14.

They're Not Coming Back (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
15.

Rescuing Sara from Nanda Parbat (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
16.

Tale of Oedipus Rex / The Hunters Are Coming (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
17.

The Magnificent Eight (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
18.

Enter the Pilgrim / Rip's Revenge (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
19.

Jax Meets His Father / Mick Meets Himself (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
20.

Hawkgirl Fights Savage, Atom Fights Leviathan (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
21.

Martin Sends Jefferson Away (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
22.

Escape the Time Masters (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
23.

At the Oculus / Cold Hard Sacrifice (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
24.

Time Is Unmoored (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
25.

Savage Meteoritual Fight (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
26.

Sacrificial Trip to the Sun (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
27.

Who's Up for More? (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30

27 chansons

1 h 17 min

© WaterTower Music