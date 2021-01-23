DCX MMXVI Live
Country
2018
Disque 1
1.
The Long Way Around (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
2.
Lubbock or Leave It (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
3.
Truth No. 2 (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
4.
Easy Silence (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
5.
Long Time Gone (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
6.
Nothing Compares 2 U (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
7.
Top of the World (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
8.
Something in the Air (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
9.
Goodbye Earl (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Travelin' Soldier (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
2.
Don't Let Me Die in Florida (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
3.
Daddy Lessons (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
4.
White Trash Wedding (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
5.
Bluegrass Instrumental (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
6.
Ready To Run (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
7.
Mississippi (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
8.
Landslide (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
9.
Cowboy Take Me Away (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
10.
Wide Open Spaces (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
11.
Sin Wagon (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
12.
Not Ready to Make Nice (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
13.
Better Way (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30