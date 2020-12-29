De Falla: El Amor Brujo / La Vida Breve / The Three Cornered Hat
Musique classique
2000
1.
El Amor Brujo: I. Introduccio Y Escena - II. Cancion Del Amor Dolido - III. El Aparecido - IV. Danza Del Terror - V. El Circulo Magico - VI. A Media Noche - VII. Danza Del Ritual Del Fuego - VIII. Escena - IX. Cancion Del Fuego Fatuo - X. Pantomima... (Extrait)
The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra
0:30
2.
Interlude & Dance (From 'La Vida Breve') (Extrait)
The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra
0:30
3.
The Three-Cornered Hat: Introduction (Extrait)
The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra
0:30
4.
The Three-Cornered Hat: Part 1: I. "Afternoon" - II. "Dance Of The Miller's Wife "- III. "The Grapes" (Extrait)
The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra
0:30
5.
The Three-Cornered Hat: Part 2: I. "The Neighbour's Dance" - II. Dance Of The Miller" - III. "The Corregidor's Dance" - IV. "Final Dance" (Extrait)
The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra
0:30