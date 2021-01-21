Dead Man's Pop
Rock
2019
Disque 1
1.
Talent Show (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
2.
I'll Be You (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
3.
We'll Inherit the Earth (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
4.
Achin' to Be (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
5.
Darlin' One (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
6.
Back to Back (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
7.
I Won't (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
8.
Asking Me Lies (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
9.
They're Blind (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
10.
Anywhere's Better Than Here (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
11.
Rock 'n' Roll Ghost (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Portland (Alternate Mix) (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
2.
Achin' to Be (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
3.
I'll Be You (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
4.
Wake Up (Alternate Mix) (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
5.
We'll Inherit The Earth (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
6.
Last Thing in the World (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
7.
They're Blind (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
8.
Rock 'N' Roll Ghost (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
9.
Darlin' One (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
10.
Talent Show (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
11.
Dance on My Planet (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
12.
We Know The Night (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
13.
Ought To Get Love (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
14.
Gudbuy t'Jane (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
15.
Lowdown Monkey Blues (feat. Tom Waits) (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
16.
If Only You Were Lonely (feat. Tom Waits) (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
17.
We Know The Night (feat. Tom Waits) (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
18.
We Know The Night (feat. Tom Waits) (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
19.
I Can Help (feat. Tom Waits) (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
20.
Date to Church (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Alex Chilton (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
2.
Talent Show (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
3.
Back to Back (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
4.
I Don't Know (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
5.
The Ledge (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
6.
Waitress in the Sky (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
7.
Anywhere's Better Than Here (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
8.
Nightclub Jitters (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
9.
Cruella de Ville (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
10.
Achin' to Be (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
11.
Asking Me Lies (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
12.
Bastards of Young (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
13.
Answering Machine (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
14.
Little Mascara (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
15.
I'll Be You (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
Disque 4
1.
Darlin' One (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
2.
I Will Dare (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
3.
Another Girl, Another Planet (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
4.
I Won't (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
5.
Unsatisfied (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
6.
We'll Inherit the Earth (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
7.
Can't Hardly Wait (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
8.
Color Me Impressed (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
9.
Bornt to Lose (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
10.
Never Mind (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
11.
Here Comes a Regular (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
12.
Valentine (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
13.
Left of the Dial (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
14.
Black Diamond (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30