Dear Mr. SINATRA Special Edition

Jazz

2016

1.

The Best Is Yet to Come (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
2.

I've Got You Under My Skin (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
3.

The Lady Is a Tramp (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
4.

Fly Me to the Moon (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
5.

I'm a Fool to Want You (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
6.

Five Minutes More (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
7.

Strangers in the Night (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
8.

My Way (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
9.

For Once in My Life (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
10.

The Good Life (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
11.

One for My Baby (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
12.

Shine On (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
13.

Theme from New York, New York (Extrait)

Toku

0:30
14.

Time Is Blue (Extrait)

Toku

0:30

14 chansons

57 min

© Sony Music Labels Inc.

