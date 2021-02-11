Death by Rock and Roll
Rock
2021
1.
Death by Rock and Roll (Extrait)
The Pretty Reckless
0:30
2.
Only Love Can Save Me Now (Extrait)
The Pretty Reckless
0:30
3.
And So It Went (Extrait)
The Pretty Reckless
0:30
4.
25 (Extrait)
The Pretty Reckless
0:30
5.
My Bones (Extrait)
The Pretty Reckless
0:30
6.
Got So High (Extrait)
The Pretty Reckless
0:30
7.
Broomsticks (Extrait)
The Pretty Reckless
0:30
8.
Witches Burn (Extrait)
The Pretty Reckless
0:30
9.
Standing at the Wall (Extrait)
The Pretty Reckless
0:30
10.
Turning Gold (Extrait)
The Pretty Reckless
0:30
11.
Rock and Roll Heaven (Extrait)
The Pretty Reckless
0:30
12.
Harley Darling (Extrait)
The Pretty Reckless
0:30