December Piano Music
Musique électronique
2011
1.
Behind Candles (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Modern Angels (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Christmas in Florida (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Ice Roads (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
The Best Gift on Earth (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Waiting for the Snow (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Christmas Shopping (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Winter Fantasy (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
New Years´s Eve Meditation (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Midnight Snow (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
Augmented Dreams (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
December Dream (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
13.
It´s Not a Christmas Tree (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
14.
New Carol (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
15.
Grey Skies Sunny Hearts (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
16.
Jazzy X Mas (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
17.
Last Flight Home for Christmas (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30