Decibel disease

Decibel disease

Divers

2008

1.

Under fire (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
2.

You will know my name (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
3.

Children of the eighties (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
4.

Metalhead (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
5.

Die for the tyrant (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
6.

Face down in the dirt (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
7.

Deciebel disease (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
8.

Here I stand (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
9.

Slave to the gods (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
10.

Never get away (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
11.

On my own (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
12.

Walls of sleep (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30

12 chansons

54 min

© Karthago Records