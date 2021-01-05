Deconstruction
Pop
1999
1.
Shout (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
2.
Lay Down (Candles In The Rain) (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
3.
I Have Everything (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
4.
Cosmic Woo Woo (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
5.
Nobody's Home (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
6.
All For Nothing (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
7.
I Said It (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
8.
Back To Eden (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
9.
Bored With Myself (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
10.
Careful What You Wish For (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
11.
Sin City (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30
12.
Back To Nowhere (Extrait)
Meredith Brooks
0:30