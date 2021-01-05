Deconstruction

Deconstruction

Pop

1999

1.

Shout (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
2.

Lay Down (Candles In The Rain) (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
3.

I Have Everything (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
4.

Cosmic Woo Woo (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
5.

Nobody's Home (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
6.

All For Nothing (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
7.

I Said It (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
8.

Back To Eden (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
9.

Bored With Myself (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
10.

Careful What You Wish For (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
11.

Sin City (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30
12.

Back To Nowhere (Extrait)

Meredith Brooks

0:30

12 chansons

50 min

© Capitol Records

Albums

