Man In The Air

Man In The Air

Secrets Are the Best Stories

Secrets Are the Best Stories

You Are Too Beautiful

You Are Too Beautiful (Extrait) Kurt Elling

Nancy with the Laughing Face

Nancy with the Laughing Face (Extrait) Kurt Elling

My One and Only Love

My One and Only Love (Extrait) Kurt Elling

They Say It’s Wonderful

They Say It’s Wonderful (Extrait) Kurt Elling

Say It (Over and Over Again)

Say It (Over and Over Again) (Extrait) Kurt Elling

Dedicated to You

Dedicated to You (Extrait) Kurt Elling

All or Nothing at All

All or Nothing at All (Extrait) Kurt Elling

Dedicated To You: Kurt Elling Sings the Music of Coltrane and Hartman