Defending the Throne of Evil
Métal
2012
1.
It's Darker than you Think (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
2.
Skjend Hans Lik / Humiliate His Corpse (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
3.
The Well of all Human Tears (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
4.
Put to Sleep Like a Sick Animal!!! (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
5.
Hymn Til Døden (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
6.
Ancient Spirits of the Underworld (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
7.
Spill the Blood of the Lamb (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
8.
One with the Earth (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
9.
Christian Incoherent Drivel (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
10.
The Old House on the Hill (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
11.
Nekrophiliac / Anthropophagus Maniac (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30
12.
Cold Murderous Music (Extrait)
Carpathian Forest
0:30