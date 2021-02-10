Definitive Pop: The Everly Brothers
Pop
2007
1.
Bye Bye Love (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
2.
Wake up Little Susie (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
3.
All I Have to Do Is Dream (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
4.
Bird Dog (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
5.
Devoted to You (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
6.
('Til) I Kissed You (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
7.
Always It's You (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
8.
Cathy's Clown (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
9.
So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad) (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
10.
Lucille (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
11.
Sleepless Nights (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
12.
Made to Love (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
13.
Love Hurts (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
14.
So How Come (No One Loves Me) (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
15.
Walk Right Back (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
16.
Ebony Eyes (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
17.
Temptation (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
18.
Stick with Me Baby (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
19.
Don't Blame Me (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
20.
Muskrat (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
21.
Crying in the Rain (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
22.
I'm Not Angry (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
23.
That's Old Fashioned (That's the Way Love Should Be) (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
24.
How Can I Meet Her? (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
25.
Don't Ask Me To Be Friends (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
26.
Gone, Gone, Gone (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
27.
The Price of Love (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
28.
Man with Money (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
29.
Bowling Green (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
30.
Love of the Common People (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30