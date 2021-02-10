Definitive Pop: The Everly Brothers

Definitive Pop: The Everly Brothers

Pop

2007

1.

Bye Bye Love (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
2.

Wake up Little Susie (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
3.

All I Have to Do Is Dream (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
4.

Bird Dog (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
5.

Devoted to You (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
6.

('Til) I Kissed You (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
7.

Always It's You (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
8.

Cathy's Clown (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
9.

So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad) (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
10.

Lucille (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
11.

Sleepless Nights (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
12.

Made to Love (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
13.

Love Hurts (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
14.

So How Come (No One Loves Me) (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
15.

Walk Right Back (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
16.

Ebony Eyes (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
17.

Temptation (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
18.

Stick with Me Baby (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
19.

Don't Blame Me (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
20.

Muskrat (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
21.

Crying in the Rain (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
22.

I'm Not Angry (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
23.

That's Old Fashioned (That's the Way Love Should Be) (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
24.

How Can I Meet Her? (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
25.

Don't Ask Me To Be Friends (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
26.

Gone, Gone, Gone (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
27.

The Price of Love (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
28.

Man with Money (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
29.

Bowling Green (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
30.

Love of the Common People (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

30 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Rhino - Warner Records