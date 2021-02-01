Definitive Soul: The Drifters

Definitive Soul: The Drifters

Pop

2007

1.

Money Honey (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
2.

Such a Night (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
3.

Lucille (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
4.

Honey Love (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
5.

Bip Bam (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
6.

White Christmas (feat. Clyde McPhatter & Bill Pinckney) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
7.

Whatcha Gonna Do (2007 Remaster) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
8.

Adorable (2003 Remaster) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
9.

Steamboat (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
10.

Ruby Baby (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
11.

I Gotta Get Myself a Woman (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
12.

Fools Fall in Love (2012 Remaster) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
13.

There Goes My Baby (Single Version) [2019 Remaster] (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
14.

Dance with Me (Single Version) [2011 Remaster] (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
15.

(If You Cry) True Love, True Love [Single Version] (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
16.

This Magic Moment (Single Version) [2003 Remaster] (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
17.

Lonely Winds (Single Version) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
18.

Save the Last Dance for Me (2009 Remaster) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
19.

I Count the Tears (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
20.

Some Kind of Wonderful (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
21.

Please Stay (Single Version) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
22.

Sweets for My Sweet (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
23.

When My Little Girl Is Smiling (Single Version) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
24.

Up on the Roof (Single Version) [2017 Remaster] (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
25.

On Broadway (2018 Remaster) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
26.

I'll Take You Home (Single Version) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
27.

Under the Boardwalk (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
28.

I've Got Sand in My Shoes (Single Version) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
29.

Saturday Night at the Movies (Single Version) [2020 Remaster] (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
30.

At the Club (Single Version) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Rhino Atlantic