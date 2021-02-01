Definitive Soul: The Drifters
Pop
2007
1.
Money Honey (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
2.
Such a Night (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
3.
Lucille (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
4.
Honey Love (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
5.
Bip Bam (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
6.
White Christmas (feat. Clyde McPhatter & Bill Pinckney) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
7.
Whatcha Gonna Do (2007 Remaster) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
8.
Adorable (2003 Remaster) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
9.
Steamboat (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
10.
Ruby Baby (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
11.
I Gotta Get Myself a Woman (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
12.
Fools Fall in Love (2012 Remaster) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
13.
There Goes My Baby (Single Version) [2019 Remaster] (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
14.
Dance with Me (Single Version) [2011 Remaster] (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
15.
(If You Cry) True Love, True Love [Single Version] (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
16.
This Magic Moment (Single Version) [2003 Remaster] (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
17.
Lonely Winds (Single Version) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
18.
Save the Last Dance for Me (2009 Remaster) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
19.
I Count the Tears (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
20.
Some Kind of Wonderful (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
21.
Please Stay (Single Version) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
22.
Sweets for My Sweet (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
23.
When My Little Girl Is Smiling (Single Version) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
24.
Up on the Roof (Single Version) [2017 Remaster] (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
25.
On Broadway (2018 Remaster) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
26.
I'll Take You Home (Single Version) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
27.
Under the Boardwalk (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
28.
I've Got Sand in My Shoes (Single Version) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
29.
Saturday Night at the Movies (Single Version) [2020 Remaster] (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
30.
At the Club (Single Version) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30