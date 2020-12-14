Deluxe: Greatest Hits

Rock

2012

1.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

End of the Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Down the Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Fools Like Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

The Return of Jerry Lee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Break-Up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

I'll Make It All Up to You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Lovin'up a Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

The Ballad of Billie Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Baby, Baby Bye Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

Old Black Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

Hang Up My Rock'n'roll Shoes (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
26.

John Henry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
27.

When I Get Paid (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

27 chansons

1 h 06 min

© DMI