Deluxe: Greatest Hits
Rock
2012
1.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
End of the Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Down the Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Fools Like Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
The Return of Jerry Lee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Lewis Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Break-Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
I'll Make It All Up to You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Lovin'up a Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
The Ballad of Billie Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
Baby, Baby Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
Old Black Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
25.
Hang Up My Rock'n'roll Shoes (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
26.
John Henry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
27.
When I Get Paid (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30