Deluxe: Souvenirs souvenirs

Deluxe: Souvenirs souvenirs

Musique Francophone

2012

1.

Souvenirs souvenirs (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

Laisse les filles (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

Itsy bitsy petit bikini (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

Kili Watch (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

T'aimer follement (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

Pourquoi cet amour (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

Le plus beau des jeux (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

Je cherche une fille (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
9.

J'étais fou (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

J'suis mordu (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
11.

Le petit clown de ton coeur (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
12.

Depuis qu'ma môme (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
13.

Je veux me promener (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
14.

Oui j'ai (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
15.

Ce serait bien (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
16.

Souvenirs souvenirs (En anglais) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
17.

Oh Oh Baby (En anglais) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

17 chansons

42 min

© DMI