Demoed in Detroit 1997-98
Rock
2019
1.
How Much Do You Think of Love (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
2.
Fell in Deep (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
3.
Falling for the Girls (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
4.
Great Big Flop (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
5.
Love's a Killer (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
6.
Once in a Blue Moon (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
7.
Laughing at Me (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
8.
Get Down and Assume the Position (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
9.
What Are Good Friends For (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
10.
Walk in My Shoes (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
11.
Turn out the Lights (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
12.
Song for the End of the World (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
13.
Someone to Talk To (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
14.
Break on Through (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
15.
My Generation (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
16.
Born to Be Wild (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
17.
Plowed (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30
18.
Molly (16 Candles Down the Drain) (Extrait)
Sponge
0:30