Die Kitaar Dans Lekker

Musique électronique

2008

1.

Ek En My Meisie / Mama Tembu's Wedding / F.B.I (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
2.

Vyfster (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
3.

Pampoen (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
4.

Rebel Rouser / Red River Valley / Zambesi / Outa In Die Langpad / Lekker Ou Jan (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
5.

Last Date (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
6.

Lente In Die Reën (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
7.

Strangers Tema (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
8.

Apache (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
9.

Viva Espana / The Locomotion / Man of Mystery (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
10.

Silwer Strome (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
11.

Guitar Boogie (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
12.

Ghostriders in the Sky (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
13.

Round and Around / Walk, Don't Run / Let's Go (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
14.

Dance On (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30
15.

Wheels (Extrait)

Clive Bruce

0:30

15 chansons

53 min

© GlobiFlix