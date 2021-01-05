Die Ultimative Best Of

Die Ultimative Best Of

Musique du monde

2014

Disque 1

1.

Paris (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
2.

Ich schicke dir jetzt einen Engel (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
3.

Große Liebe (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
4.

Und wir wollten doch mal fliegen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
5.

Herzstillstand (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
6.

Größer als wir (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
7.

Traumtänzerball (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
8.

Im Auge des Orkans (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
9.

Tattoo in meinem Herzen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
10.

Hast du Lust? (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
11.

So was wie Liebe (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
12.

Erste Sehnsucht (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
13.

Das Hotel in St. Germain (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
14.

Dein Püppchen tanzt nicht mehr (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
15.

30.000 Grad (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
16.

Hallo Tanja (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
17.

Idiot (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Wer Liebe lebt (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
2.

Silbermond und Sternenfeuer (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
3.

Nenn es Liebe oder Wahnsinn (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
4.

In deinen Armen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
5.

Fliegen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
6.

Und heut‘ Nacht will ich tanzen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
7.

Wirst du noch da sein (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
8.

Willst du mich für immer (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
9.

Gib nicht auf (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
10.

Kleine Prinzessin (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
11.

Dornröschen ist aufgewacht (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
12.

Der beste Moment (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
13.

Wie Flammen im Wind (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
14.

Prinz Eisenherz (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
15.

Puls (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
16.

Goodbye Michelle (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
17.

Der letzte Akkord (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30

34 chansons

1 h 60 min

© Polydor

