Dieter feat. Bohlen (Das Mega Album)
Pop
2019
Disque 1
1.
You're My Heart, You're My Soul (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
2.
Atlantis Is Calling (S.O.S. for Love) (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
3.
Cheri, Cheri Lady (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
4.
Brother Louie (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
5.
Call My Name (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
6.
You Can Win If You Want (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
7.
Midnight Lady (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
8.
My Bed Is Too Big (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
9.
Take Me Tonight (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
10.
Win the Race (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
11.
Now or Never (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
12.
We Have a Dream (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
13.
14.
Modern Talking No.1 Hit-Medley 2019 (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
Disque 2
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Disque 3
1.
Jung und frei (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
2.
Halé, Hey Louise (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
3.
Love Takes Time (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
4.
The Night Is Yours, The Night Is Mine (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
5.
6.
7.
8.
Sorry Little Sarah (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
9.
Magic Symphony (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
10.
Rivalen der Rennbahn (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
11.
Magic Race (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
12.
Space Mix '98 (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
13.
14.
15.
TV Makes the Superstar (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
16.
You Can Get It (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
17.
Modern Talking Pop Titan Megamix 2k17 (Extrait)
Dieter Bohlen
0:30
18.
19.
