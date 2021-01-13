Dieter feat. Bohlen (Das Mega Album)

Dieter feat. Bohlen (Das Mega Album)

Pop

2019

Disque 1

1.

You're My Heart, You're My Soul (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
2.

Atlantis Is Calling (S.O.S. for Love) (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
3.

Cheri, Cheri Lady (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
4.

Brother Louie (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
5.

Call My Name (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
6.

You Can Win If You Want (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
7.

Midnight Lady (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
8.

My Bed Is Too Big (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
9.

Take Me Tonight (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
10.

Win the Race (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
11.

Now or Never (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
12.

We Have a Dream (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
13.

You're My Heart, You're My Soul (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
14.

Modern Talking No.1 Hit-Medley 2019 (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30

Disque 2

1.

You're My Heart, You're My Soul (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
2.

Atlantis Is Calling (S.O.S. for Love) (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
3.

Cheri, Cheri Lady (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
4.

Brother Louie (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
5.

Call My Name (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
6.

You Can Win If You Want (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
7.

Midnight Lady (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
8.

My Bed Is Too Big (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
9.

Take Me Tonight (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
10.

Win the Race (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
11.

Now or Never (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
12.

We Have a Dream (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
13.

You're My Heart, You're My Soul (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Jung und frei (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
2.

Halé, Hey Louise (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
3.

Love Takes Time (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
4.

The Night Is Yours, The Night Is Mine (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
5.

You're My Heart, You're My Soul (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
6.

Cheri, Cheri Lady (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
7.

Cheri, Cheri Lady (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
8.

Sorry Little Sarah (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
9.

Magic Symphony (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
10.

Rivalen der Rennbahn (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
11.

Magic Race (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
12.

Space Mix '98 (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
13.

Win The Race (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
14.

We Have a Dream (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
15.

TV Makes the Superstar (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
16.

You Can Get It (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
17.

Modern Talking Pop Titan Megamix 2k17 (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
18.

Brother Louie (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
19.

Brother Louie (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30

46 chansons

3 h 03 min

© Sony Music Catalog