Dieter - the hits

Dieter - the hits

Pop rock

2005

1.

Gasoline (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
2.

Take Me To The Clouds (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
3.

Shooting Star (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
4.

If I Were You (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
5.

Bizarre Bizarre (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
6.

Tears May Go (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
7.

Don't Let Me Down (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
8.

Love Is Stronger (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
9.

Senorita (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
10.

The Way You Smile (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
11.

How Will I Know (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
12.

I Promised You (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
13.

You're My Heart, You're My Soul (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
14.

You Can Win If You Want (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
15.

Cheri Cheri Lady (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
16.

Brother Louie (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
17.

Atlantis Is Calling (S.O.S. for Love) (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30
18.

Geronimo's Cadillac (Extrait)

Dieter Bohlen

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 07 min

© RCA - Hansa