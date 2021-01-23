Dimotika Tis

Dimotika Tis

Musique du monde

2015

1.

Giannos (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
2.

Nteli Papas (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
3.

Mia Perdika Paineftike (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
4.

Digenis (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
5.

Margiola (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
6.

Mes Stou Aigaiou Ta Nisia (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
7.

Tora Ta Poulia (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
8.

Pente Deka Papadies (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
9.

T' Agrimi Stekei Sto Tsouggri (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
10.

Na Ilin Emas (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
11.

Tzivaeri (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
12.

Apopse Den Koimithika (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30

12 chansons

41 min

© Melody Maker