Dimotika Tis
Musique du monde
2015
1.
Giannos (Extrait)
Giota Vei
0:30
2.
Nteli Papas (Extrait)
Giota Vei
0:30
3.
Mia Perdika Paineftike (Extrait)
Giota Vei
0:30
4.
Digenis (Extrait)
Giota Vei
0:30
5.
Margiola (Extrait)
Giota Vei
0:30
6.
Mes Stou Aigaiou Ta Nisia (Extrait)
Giota Vei
0:30
7.
Tora Ta Poulia (Extrait)
Giota Vei
0:30
8.
Pente Deka Papadies (Extrait)
Giota Vei
0:30
9.
T' Agrimi Stekei Sto Tsouggri (Extrait)
Giota Vei
0:30
10.
Na Ilin Emas (Extrait)
Giota Vei
0:30
11.
Tzivaeri (Extrait)
Giota Vei
0:30
12.
Apopse Den Koimithika (Extrait)
Giota Vei
0:30