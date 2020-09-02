Dingle Dangle Scarecrow

Dingle Dangle Scarecrow

Musique pour enfants

2006

1.

Consider Yourself (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Roly Poly (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Ten Fat Sausages (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

I Am the Music Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Miss Polly Had a Dolly (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

This Old Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

One Finger, One Thumb Keep Moving (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

The Wise Man Built His House Upon a Rock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

ABC Song (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Looby Loo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Hokey Cokey (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Do Your Ears Hang Low? (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Bob the Builder Mambo No.5 (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Calypso (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Zippedy Doo Dah (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

The Rain Song (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Oh I Do Like to Be Beside the Seaside (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Knees Up, Mother Brown (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Supercalifragilistic (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

What Shall We Do With the Drunken Sailor? (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Spring Carol (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

Ob La Di, Ob La Da (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

26 chansons

1 h 01 min

© CRS Records