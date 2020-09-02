Dingle Dangle Scarecrow
Musique pour enfants
2006
1.
Consider Yourself (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Roly Poly (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Ten Fat Sausages (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
I Am the Music Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Miss Polly Had a Dolly (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
This Old Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
One Finger, One Thumb Keep Moving (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
The Wise Man Built His House Upon a Rock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
ABC Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Looby Loo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Hokey Cokey (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Do Your Ears Hang Low? (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Bob the Builder Mambo No.5 (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Calypso (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Zippedy Doo Dah (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
The Rain Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Oh I Do Like to Be Beside the Seaside (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Knees Up, Mother Brown (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Supercalifragilistic (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
What Shall We Do With the Drunken Sailor? (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Spring Carol (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Ob La Di, Ob La Da (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30