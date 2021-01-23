Disco Fever! - 80's Disco Hits
Pop
2017
1.
On the Radio (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
2.
Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
3.
Just an Illusion (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
4.
Let's All Chant (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
5.
Stomp! (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
6.
Ladies Night (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
7.
Like a Virgin (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
8.
Don't Go (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
9.
The Only Way Is Up (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
10.
You're My Heart, You're My Soul (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
11.
Let's Go Dancin' (Ooh La La La) (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
12.
Maniac (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
13.
It's Raining Men (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
14.
When I'm With You (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
15.
I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
16.
Flashdance... What a Feeling (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
17.
Billie Jean (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
18.
Fame (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30