Disco Fever! - 80's Disco Hits

Pop

2017

1.

On the Radio (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
2.

Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
3.

Just an Illusion (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
4.

Let's All Chant (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
5.

Stomp! (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
6.

Ladies Night (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
7.

Like a Virgin (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
8.

Don't Go (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
9.

The Only Way Is Up (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
10.

You're My Heart, You're My Soul (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
11.

Let's Go Dancin' (Ooh La La La) (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
12.

Maniac (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
13.

It's Raining Men (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
14.

When I'm With You (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
15.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
16.

Flashdance... What a Feeling (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
17.

Billie Jean (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
18.

Fame (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 11 min

© Madness Music