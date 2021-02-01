Disturbed - Live at Red Rocks

Disturbed - Live at Red Rocks

Rock

2016

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
2.

Ten Thousand Fists (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
3.

The Game (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
4.

The Vengeful One (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
5.

Prayer (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
6.

Liberate (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
7.

The Animal (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
8.

Stupify (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
9.

The Sound of Silence (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
10.

Lost Soul (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
11.

Inside the Fire (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
12.

The Light (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
13.

Stricken (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
14.

Indestructible (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
15.

Voices (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30
16.

Down with the Sickness (Extrait)

Disturbed

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 04 min

© Reprise