Dixie (1956) [Original Sound]
Rock
2011
1.
End of The Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
You're The Only Star (In My Blue Heaven) [Outtake] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Born to Lose (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Tomorrow Night (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Silver Threads (Amongst The Gold) [Outtake] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
I'm Throwing Rice (At The Girl I Love) [Outtake] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
I Love You so Much It Hurts (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Deep Elem Blues (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Hand Me Down My Walking Cane (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
The Crawad Song (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Dixie (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
The Marines' Hymn (From The Halls Of Montezuma) [Outtake] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Goodnight Irene (Outtake Version 1) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Goodnight Irene (Outtake Version 2) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Will The Circle Be Unbroken (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Oldtime Religion (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
When The Saints Go Marching In (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30