Do It ('Til You're Satisfied)

Pop

2016

1.

Express (Extrait)

B.T. Express

0:30
2.

If It Don't Turn You On (You Oughta Leave It Alone) (Extrait)

B.T. Express

0:30
3.

Once You Get It (Extrait)

B.T. Express

0:30
4.

Everything Good to You (Ain't Always Good for You) (Extrait)

B.T. Express

0:30
5.

Mental Telepathy (Extrait)

B.T. Express

0:30
6.

Do It ('Til You're Satisfied) (Extrait)

B.T. Express

0:30
7.

Do You Like It (Extrait)

B.T. Express

0:30
8.

That's What I Want for You Baby (Extrait)

B.T. Express

0:30
9.

This House Is Smokin' (Extrait)

B.T. Express

0:30

9 chansons

39 min

© Roadshow Records