Do You Wanna Dance (Digitally Remastered)

Rock

2013

1.

Sitting in the Moonlight (Extrait)

The Delltones

0:30
2.

Where Mary Go (Extrait)

The Delltones

0:30
3.

Cotton Fields (Extrait)

The Delltones

0:30
4.

Do You Wanna Dance (Extrait)

The Delltones

0:30
5.

Bluebirds over the White Cliffs of Dover (Extrait)

The Delltones

0:30
6.

Yes Indeed! (Extrait)

The Delltones

0:30
7.

Tonight (Extrait)

The Delltones

0:30
8.

Put on Your Dancin' Shoes (Extrait)

The Delltones

0:30
9.

Tell Me That You Care (Extrait)

The Delltones

0:30
10.

Surf City (Extrait)

The Delltones

0:30
11.

Gonna Raise a Ruckus Tonight (Extrait)

The Delltones

0:30
12.

Leah (Extrait)

The Delltones

0:30
13.

Every Little Thing I Do (Extrait)

The Delltones

0:30
14.

Sunday Kind of Love (Extrait)

The Delltones

0:30

14 chansons

31 min

© Essential Media Group

Albums

