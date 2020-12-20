Doll

Doll

Jazz

2003

1.

Bronze Casting (Extrait)

Keiko Matsui

0:30
2.

Moroccan Ashers (Extrait)

Keiko Matsui

0:30
3.

Doll (Extrait)

Keiko Matsui

0:30
4.

Water Lily (Extrait)

Keiko Matsui

0:30
5.

Voice Of The Heart (Extrait)

Keiko Matsui

0:30
6.

1942, From Russia (Extrait)

Keiko Matsui

0:30
7.

Postponed Summer (Extrait)

Keiko Matsui

0:30
8.

Eye Of The Moon (Extrait)

Keiko Matsui

0:30
9.

Funny Things (Extrait)

Keiko Matsui

0:30
10.

Sympathy (Extrait)

Keiko Matsui

0:30
11.

Water Lily (Extrait)

Keiko Matsui

0:30
12.

Doll (Extrait)

Keiko Matsui

0:30
13.

Morning Walk (Extrait)

Keiko Matsui

0:30

13 chansons

54 min

© Shout Factory