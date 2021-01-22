Don't Be Cruel

Rock

2014

1.

Save the Last Dance for Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Break Up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Baby, Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

The Return of Jerry Lee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Turn Around (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

I'm Feeling Sorry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

I've Been Twistin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

I Get the Blues When It Rains (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

As Long as I Live (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

I Can't Trust Me in Your Arms Anymore (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

John Henry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

How's My Ex Treating You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Love Made a Fool of Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

23 chansons

57 min

© Crimea