Don´t Be Cruel

Pop

2020

1.

Don´t Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

(It All Depends On) Who Will Buy the Wine (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Jambalaya (On the Bayou) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Fools Like Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

When the Saints Go Marching in (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

It´ll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

John Henry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Love's Made a Fool of Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

When I Get Paid (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

15 chansons

37 min

© Treasurebox