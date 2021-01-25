Don´t Be Cruel
Pop
2020
1.
Don´t Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
(It All Depends On) Who Will Buy the Wine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Jambalaya (On the Bayou) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Fools Like Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
When the Saints Go Marching in (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
It´ll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
John Henry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Love's Made a Fool of Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
When I Get Paid (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30