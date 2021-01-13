Don't Play Your Rock 'n' Roll To Me

Don't Play Your Rock 'n' Roll To Me

Pop

1993

1.

Don't Play Your Rock 'n' Roll To Me (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
2.

Pass It Around (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
3.

We're Flyin' High (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
4.

Poor Lady (Midnight Baby) (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
5.

Petesey's Song (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
6.

Back to Bradford (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
7.

Living Next Door to Alice (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
8.

Sunshine Avenue (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
9.

No One Could Ever Love You More (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
10.

The Dancer (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
11.

I Can't Stay Here Tonight (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
12.

Julia (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
13.

Power of Love (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
14.

Light up My Life (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
15.

I Do Declare (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
16.

Changing All the Time (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30

16 chansons

54 min

© Ariola Express