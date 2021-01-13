Don't Play Your Rock 'n' Roll To Me
Pop
1993
1.
Don't Play Your Rock 'n' Roll To Me (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
2.
Pass It Around (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
3.
We're Flyin' High (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
4.
Poor Lady (Midnight Baby) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
5.
Petesey's Song (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
6.
Back to Bradford (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
7.
Living Next Door to Alice (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
8.
Sunshine Avenue (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
9.
No One Could Ever Love You More (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
10.
The Dancer (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
11.
I Can't Stay Here Tonight (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
12.
Julia (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
13.
Power of Love (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
14.
Light up My Life (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
15.
I Do Declare (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
16.
Changing All the Time (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30