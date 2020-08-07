Don't Stop Believin': Tribute to Glee
Pop
2012
1.
Rose's Turn (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
2.
One Less Bell to Answer / A House Is Not a Home (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
3.
To Sir, With Love (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
4.
Roots Before Branches (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
5.
Medley: Borderline / Open Your Heart (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
6.
Le Jazz Hot (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
7.
Blackbird (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
8.
Songbird (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
9.
Landslide (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
10.
Rolling in the Deep (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
11.
Pure Imagination (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
12.
Proud Mary (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
13.
Medley: Singin' In the Rain / Umbrella (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
14.
Valerie (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
15.
Don't Stop Believin' (Regionals Version) (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
16.
Sweet Transvestite (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30