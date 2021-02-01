Don't Tell a Soul

Don't Tell a Soul

Rock

1989

1.

Talent Show (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
2.

Back to Back (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
3.

We'll Inherit the Earth (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
4.

Achin' to Be (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
5.

They're Blind (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
6.

Anywhere's Better Than Here (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
7.

Asking Me Lies (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
8.

I'll Be You (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
9.

I Won't (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
10.

Rock 'N' Roll Ghost (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
11.

Darlin' One (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30

11 chansons

39 min

© Sire