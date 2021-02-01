Don't Tell a Soul
Rock
1989
1.
Talent Show (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
2.
Back to Back (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
3.
We'll Inherit the Earth (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
4.
Achin' to Be (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
5.
They're Blind (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
6.
Anywhere's Better Than Here (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
7.
Asking Me Lies (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
8.
I'll Be You (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
9.
I Won't (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
10.
Rock 'N' Roll Ghost (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
11.
Darlin' One (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30