Donizetti: Lucrezia Borgia

Musique classique

1978

Disque 1

1.

Preludio (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
2.

Nella fatal di Rimini (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
3.

Tranquilla ei posa (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
4.

Com'è bello! (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
5.

Ciel! ... Che vegg'io (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
6.

Di pescatore ignobile (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
7.

Gente appressa (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
8.

Maffio Orsini, signora, son io (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
9.

Nel veneto corteggio io ravvisasti? (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
10.

Vieni la mia vendetta (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
11.

Addio, Gennaro (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
12.

Qui che fai? (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
13.

Non far motto, parti, sgombra (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
14.

Tutto eseguisti? (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
15.

Così turbata? (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
16.

Soli non siamo (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
17.

E sì avverso a Gennaro chi vi fè (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
18.

Oh! a te bada, a te stesso pon mente (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Trafitto tosto ei sia (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
2.

Della Duchessa ai prieghi (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
3.

Guai se ti sfugge un moto (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
4.

Infelice! il veleno bevesti (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
5.

Partir degg'io: lo vuol Lucrezia (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
6.

T'amo qual dama un angelo (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
7.

Rischiarata è la finestra (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
8.

Sei tu? ... So io (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
9.

Minacciata è la mia vita (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
10.

Va, se vuoi, tentar m'è caro (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
11.

Stolti! Ei corre alla Negroni (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
12.

Viva il Madera! (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
13.

Il segreto per esser felici (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
14.

La gioia de'profani è un fumo passagier (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
15.

Tu pur qui? non sei fuggito? (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
16.

Madre, se ognor lontano (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
17.

Era desso il figlio mio (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30

35 chansons

2 h 14 min

