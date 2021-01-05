Donizetti: Lucrezia Borgia
Musique classique
1978
Disque 1
1.
Preludio (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
2.
Nella fatal di Rimini (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
3.
Tranquilla ei posa (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
4.
Com'è bello! (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
5.
Ciel! ... Che vegg'io (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
6.
Di pescatore ignobile (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
7.
Gente appressa (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
8.
Maffio Orsini, signora, son io (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
9.
Nel veneto corteggio io ravvisasti? (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
10.
Vieni la mia vendetta (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
11.
Addio, Gennaro (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
12.
Qui che fai? (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
13.
Non far motto, parti, sgombra (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
14.
Tutto eseguisti? (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
15.
Così turbata? (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
16.
Soli non siamo (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
17.
E sì avverso a Gennaro chi vi fè (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
18.
Oh! a te bada, a te stesso pon mente (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Trafitto tosto ei sia (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
2.
Della Duchessa ai prieghi (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
3.
Guai se ti sfugge un moto (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
4.
Infelice! il veleno bevesti (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
5.
Partir degg'io: lo vuol Lucrezia (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
6.
T'amo qual dama un angelo (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
7.
Rischiarata è la finestra (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
8.
Sei tu? ... So io (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
9.
Minacciata è la mia vita (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
10.
Va, se vuoi, tentar m'è caro (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
11.
Stolti! Ei corre alla Negroni (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
12.
Viva il Madera! (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
13.
Il segreto per esser felici (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
14.
La gioia de'profani è un fumo passagier (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
15.
Tu pur qui? non sei fuggito? (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
16.
Madre, se ognor lontano (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30
17.
Era desso il figlio mio (Extrait)
Dame Joan Sutherland
0:30