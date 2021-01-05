Dorothy's Harp

Dorothy's Harp

Jazz

1969

1.

By The Time I Get To Phoenix (Extrait)

Dorothy Ashby

0:30
2.

Canto De Ossanha (Extrait)

Dorothy Ashby

0:30
3.

Love Is Blue (Extrait)

Dorothy Ashby

0:30
4.

Reza (Extrait)

Dorothy Ashby

0:30
5.

This Girl's In Love With You (Extrait)

Dorothy Ashby

0:30
6.

Truth Spoken Here (Extrait)

Dorothy Ashby

0:30
7.

Tornado (Extrait)

Dorothy Ashby

0:30
8.

The Windmills Of Your Mind (Extrait)

Dorothy Ashby

0:30
9.

Cause I Need It (Extrait)

Dorothy Ashby

0:30
10.

Just Had To Tell Somebody (Extrait)

Dorothy Ashby

0:30
11.

Fool On The Hill (Extrait)

Dorothy Ashby

0:30

11 chansons

35 min

© Verve Reissues