Double Rainbow

Jazz

1998

1.

All Blues (Extrait)

Kevin Mahogany

0:30
2.

Confirmation (Extrait)

Kevin Mahogany

0:30
3.

Save That Time (Extrait)

Kevin Mahogany

0:30
4.

Double Rainbow (Extrait)

Kevin Mahogany

0:30
5.

Our Love Remains (Extrait)

Kevin Mahogany

0:30
6.

Dat Dere (Extrait)

Kevin Mahogany

0:30
7.

Little Butterfly (Extrait)

Kevin Mahogany

0:30
8.

My Dungeon Shook (Extrait)

Kevin Mahogany

0:30
9.

Since I Fell for You (Extrait)

Kevin Mahogany

0:30
10.

Three Little Words (Extrait)

Kevin Mahogany

0:30
11.

Duke Ellington's Sound of Love (Extrait)

Kevin Mahogany

0:30
12.

No One Knows Just What Love Holds in Store (Extrait)

Kevin Mahogany

0:30
13.

Bring It On Home (Extrait)

Kevin Mahogany

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 07 min

© ENJA RECORDS Matthias Winckelmann

