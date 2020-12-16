Dowland: Tears of the Muse

Musique classique

1998

1.

Time stands still (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
2.

Lachrimae Antiquae, "Flow my tears" (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
3.

Can she excuse my wrongs (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
4.

Lachrimae Amantis (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
5.

I saw my lady weep (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
6.

Sorrow, come (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
7.

Can she excuse (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
8.

My hope is revived, "The Lady Suffolkes delight" (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
9.

Come again, sweet love doth now invite (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
10.

The Galliard to Mrs.Ann Markham's Pavan (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
11.

Go from my window (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30

11 chansons

51 min

© ATMA Classique