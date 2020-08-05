Drama Suite Part I

Jazz

1976

1.

The Detectives (Long Version) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:30
2.

The Detectives (Short Version) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:30
3.

The Detectives (Link 1) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:09
4.

The Detectives (Link 2a) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:08
5.

The Detectives (Link 2b) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:17
6.

The Detectives (Link 2c) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:17
7.

The Detectives (Link 3) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:11
8.

The Detectives (Link 4a) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:08
9.

The Detectives (Link 4b) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:16
10.

The Detectives (Link 4c) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:16
11.

Helicop (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:30
12.

Big One Prelude (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:30
13.

The Big One (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:30
14.

Headlights (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:30
15.

The Burn (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:30
16.

Bust Up (A) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:16
17.

Bust Up (B) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:15
18.

The Detectives (Slow Version) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:30
19.

The Detectives (Interlude) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:30
20.

The Detectives (Link 5a) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:14
21.

The Detectives (Link 5b) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:30
22.

The Detectives (Link 6a) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:12
23.

The Detectives (Link 6b) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:28
24.

The Detectives (Link 7a) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:20
25.

The Detectives (Link 7b) (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:14
26.

The Build Up (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:30
27.

Snout (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:30
28.

The Prowler (Extrait)

Alan Tew

0:30

28 chansons

32 min

© Themes International Vinyl Series

