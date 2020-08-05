Drama Suite Part I
Jazz
1976
1.
The Detectives (Long Version) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:30
2.
The Detectives (Short Version) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:30
3.
The Detectives (Link 1) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:09
4.
The Detectives (Link 2a) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:08
5.
The Detectives (Link 2b) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:17
6.
The Detectives (Link 2c) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:17
7.
The Detectives (Link 3) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:11
8.
The Detectives (Link 4a) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:08
9.
The Detectives (Link 4b) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:16
10.
The Detectives (Link 4c) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:16
11.
Helicop (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:30
12.
Big One Prelude (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:30
13.
The Big One (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:30
14.
Headlights (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:30
15.
The Burn (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:30
16.
Bust Up (A) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:16
17.
Bust Up (B) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:15
18.
The Detectives (Slow Version) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:30
19.
The Detectives (Interlude) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:30
20.
The Detectives (Link 5a) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:14
21.
The Detectives (Link 5b) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:30
22.
The Detectives (Link 6a) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:12
23.
The Detectives (Link 6b) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:28
24.
The Detectives (Link 7a) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:20
25.
The Detectives (Link 7b) (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:14
26.
The Build Up (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:30
27.
Snout (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:30
28.
The Prowler (Extrait)
Alan Tew
0:30