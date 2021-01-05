Dream Songs: The Essential Joe Hisaishi

Musique classique

2020

Disque 1

1.

One Summer's Day (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
2.

Kiki's Delivery Service (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
3.

Summer (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
4.

Porco Rosso: il porco rosso (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
5.

Porco Rosso: Madness (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
6.

Water Traveller (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
7.

Oriental Wind (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
8.

Silent Love (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
9.

Departures (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
10.

"PRINCESS MONONOKE" Suite (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
11.

The Procession of Celestial Beings (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
12.

My Neighbour TOTORO (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Ballade (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
2.

KIDS RETURN (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
3.

Asian Dream Song (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
4.

Birthday (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
5.

Innocent (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
6.

Fantasia (for NAUSICAÄ) (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
7.

HANA-BI (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
8.

The Wind Forest (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
9.

Angel Springs (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
10.

Nostalgia (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
11.

Spring (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
12.

The Wind of Life (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
13.

Ashitaka and San (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
14.

Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
15.

Cinema Nostalgia (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
16.

Merry-Go-Round (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30

28 chansons

2 h 11 min

