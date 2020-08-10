Dreamboat

Pop

2011

1.

Poetry In Motion (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
2.

Dreamy Eyes (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
3.

Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine) (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
4.

Well I’m Your Man (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
5.

True, True Happiness (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
6.

Why Do I Love You So (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
7.

I Can’t Help It - If I’m Still In Love With You (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
8.

I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
9.

Love Is Blind (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
10.

It Keeps Right On A-Hurtin’ (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
11.

Never Let Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
12.

Out Of My Mind (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
13.

Princess Princess (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
14.

Send Me The Pillow You Dream On (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30

14 chansons

36 min

