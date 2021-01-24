Dreamer in Concert

Dreamer in Concert

Jazz

2011

1.

It Might as Well Be Spring (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
2.

Ces petits riens (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
3.

Postcard Lovers (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
4.

If I Were a Bell (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
5.

Corcovado. "Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars" (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
6.

Waters of March (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
7.

The Best Is yet to Come (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
8.

O Comboio (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
9.

Dreamer (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
10.

Breakfast on the Morning Tram (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
11.

They Can't Take That Away from Me (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
12.

Samba saravah (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
13.

Jardin d'hiver (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
14.

Mi amor (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
15.

Coração Vagabundo (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
16.

They Say It's Wonderful (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 21 min

© Token Productions