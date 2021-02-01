Dreamland

Dreamland

Pop

1996

1.

Walkin' After Midnight (Extrait)

Madeleine Peyroux

0:30
2.

Hey Sweet Man (Extrait)

Madeleine Peyroux

0:30
3.

I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter (Extrait)

Madeleine Peyroux

0:30
4.

(Getting Some) Fun out of Life (Extrait)

Madeleine Peyroux

0:30
5.

La Vie En Rose (Extrait)

Madeleine Peyroux

0:30
6.

Always a Use (Extrait)

Madeleine Peyroux

0:30
7.

A Prayer (Extrait)

Madeleine Peyroux

0:30
8.

Muddy Water (Extrait)

Madeleine Peyroux

0:30
9.

Was I? (Extrait)

Madeleine Peyroux

0:30
10.

Dreamland (Extrait)

Madeleine Peyroux

0:30
11.

Reckless Blues (Extrait)

Madeleine Peyroux

0:30
12.

Lovesick Blues (Extrait)

Madeleine Peyroux

0:30

12 chansons

39 min

© Atlantic Records