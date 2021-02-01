Dreamland
Pop
1996
1.
Walkin' After Midnight (Extrait)
Madeleine Peyroux
0:30
2.
Hey Sweet Man (Extrait)
Madeleine Peyroux
0:30
3.
I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter (Extrait)
Madeleine Peyroux
0:30
4.
(Getting Some) Fun out of Life (Extrait)
Madeleine Peyroux
0:30
5.
La Vie En Rose (Extrait)
Madeleine Peyroux
0:30
6.
Always a Use (Extrait)
Madeleine Peyroux
0:30
7.
A Prayer (Extrait)
Madeleine Peyroux
0:30
8.
Muddy Water (Extrait)
Madeleine Peyroux
0:30
9.
Was I? (Extrait)
Madeleine Peyroux
0:30
10.
Dreamland (Extrait)
Madeleine Peyroux
0:30
11.
Reckless Blues (Extrait)
Madeleine Peyroux
0:30
12.
Lovesick Blues (Extrait)
Madeleine Peyroux
0:30