Dreamland
Jazz
2004
1.
Free Man in Paris (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
In France They Kiss on Main Street (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Dreamland (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
The Jungle Line (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Furry Sings the Blues (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
You Turn Me On, I'm a Radio (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Carey (2004 Remaster) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Big Yellow Taxi (2004 Remaster) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
California (2004 Remaster) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Help Me (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
Amelia (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
12.
For the Roses (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
13.
Both Sides Now (2004 Remaster) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
14.
The Circle Game (2004 Remaster) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30