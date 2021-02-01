Dreamland

Dreamland

Jazz

2004

1.

Free Man in Paris (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

In France They Kiss on Main Street (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Dreamland (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

The Jungle Line (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Furry Sings the Blues (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

You Turn Me On, I'm a Radio (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Carey (2004 Remaster) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Big Yellow Taxi (2004 Remaster) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

California (2004 Remaster) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Help Me (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

Amelia (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
12.

For the Roses (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
13.

Both Sides Now (2004 Remaster) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
14.

The Circle Game (2004 Remaster) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 01 min

© Rhino