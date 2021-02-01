Drift and Dream

Drift and Dream

Pop

2007

1.

Let the Boogie Woogie Roll (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
2.

Money Honey (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
3.

Lucille (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
4.

The Way I Feel (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
5.

Such a Night (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
6.

Gone (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
7.

Don't Dog Me (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
8.

Bip Bam (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
9.

The Bells of St. Mary's (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
10.

White Christmas (feat. Clyde McPhatter & Bill Pinckney) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
11.

Honey Love (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
12.

Whatcha Gonna Do (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
13.

Someday You'll Want Me to Want You (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
14.

Three Thirty Three (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
15.

Adorable (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
16.

Your Promise to Be Mine (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
17.

Ruby Baby (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
18.

Steamboat (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
19.

Drifting Away from You (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
20.

Fools Fall in Love (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
21.

Drip Drop (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
22.

Baltimore (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
23.

There Goes My Baby (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
24.

Oh My Love (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
25.

(If You Cry) True Love, True Love (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
26.

Dance with Me (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
27.

This Magic Moment (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
28.

Lonely Winds (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
29.

Save the Last Dance for Me (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
30.

Nobody but Me (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
31.

I Count the Tears (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
32.

Sometimes I Wonder (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
33.

Room Full of Tears (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
34.

Please Stay (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
35.

Sweets for My Sweet (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
36.

Some Kind of Wonderful (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
37.

Loneliness or Happiness (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
38.

Mexican Divorce (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
39.

When My Little Girl Is Smiling (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
40.

Stranger on the Shore (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
41.

Another Night With the Boys (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
42.

Up on the Roof (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
43.

Let the Music Play (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
44.

On Broadway (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
45.

Only in America (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
46.

Rat Race (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
47.

If You Don't Come Back (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
48.

I'll Take You Home (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
49.

In the Land of Make Believe (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
50.

One Way Love (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
51.

Vaya Con Dios (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
52.

Under the Boardwalk (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
53.

He's Just a Playboy (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
54.

I've Got Sand in My Shoes (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
55.

Saturday Night at the Movies (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
56.

At the Club (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
57.

Come on Over to My Place (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
58.

I'll Take You Where the Music's Playing (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
59.

Up in the Streets of Harlem (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
60.

Memories Are Made of This (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

60 chansons

2 h 35 min

© Rhino Atlantic