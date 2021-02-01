Drift and Dream
Pop
2007
1.
Let the Boogie Woogie Roll (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
2.
Money Honey (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
3.
Lucille (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
4.
The Way I Feel (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
5.
Such a Night (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
6.
Gone (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
7.
Don't Dog Me (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
8.
Bip Bam (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
9.
The Bells of St. Mary's (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
10.
White Christmas (feat. Clyde McPhatter & Bill Pinckney) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
11.
Honey Love (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
12.
Whatcha Gonna Do (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
13.
Someday You'll Want Me to Want You (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
14.
Three Thirty Three (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
15.
Adorable (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
16.
Your Promise to Be Mine (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
17.
Ruby Baby (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
18.
Steamboat (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
19.
Drifting Away from You (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
20.
Fools Fall in Love (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
21.
Drip Drop (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
22.
Baltimore (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
23.
There Goes My Baby (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
24.
Oh My Love (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
25.
(If You Cry) True Love, True Love (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
26.
Dance with Me (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
27.
This Magic Moment (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
28.
Lonely Winds (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
29.
Save the Last Dance for Me (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
30.
Nobody but Me (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
31.
I Count the Tears (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
32.
Sometimes I Wonder (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
33.
Room Full of Tears (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
34.
Please Stay (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
35.
Sweets for My Sweet (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
36.
Some Kind of Wonderful (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
37.
Loneliness or Happiness (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
38.
Mexican Divorce (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
39.
When My Little Girl Is Smiling (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
40.
Stranger on the Shore (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
41.
Another Night With the Boys (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
42.
Up on the Roof (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
43.
Let the Music Play (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
44.
On Broadway (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
45.
Only in America (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
46.
Rat Race (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
47.
If You Don't Come Back (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
48.
I'll Take You Home (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
49.
In the Land of Make Believe (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
50.
One Way Love (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
51.
Vaya Con Dios (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
52.
Under the Boardwalk (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
53.
He's Just a Playboy (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
54.
I've Got Sand in My Shoes (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
55.
Saturday Night at the Movies (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
56.
At the Club (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
57.
Come on Over to My Place (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
58.
I'll Take You Where the Music's Playing (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
59.
Up in the Streets of Harlem (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
60.
Memories Are Made of This (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30